FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man suspected of attacking an elderly couple last week at their home in the unincorporated area of Fallbrook was arrested, authorities said.

Marcos Tapia, 31, was arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, Sgt. Marcello Orsini with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a release Thursday. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and also faces a charge of attempted murder due to his previous statements, history of violence and the severity of the recent attack.

The incident occurred April 20 around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Brandon Road, according to law enforcement.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found out the suspect assaulted a 75-year-old man while he was in bed and then attacked a 76-year-old woman with a baseball bat as she attempted to intervene, per SDSO.

The two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“During the investigation, it was discovered Tapia had made previous statements about killing the victims in addition to making similar verbal threats during the attack,” Orsini said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of elder or dependent abuse, contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.