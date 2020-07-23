El Cajon theater program faces allegations of sexual misconduct by former students

EL CAJON, Calif. – Christian Youth Theater, an El Cajon-based after-school theater arts program which has trained students as actors, dancers and singers for roughly 40 years, is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from former students.

San Diego-based attorney Jessica Pride, who is representing at least two former students of the El Cajon-based Christian Youth Theater.

The theater company is the subject of several lawsuits alleging child molestation dating back to 2006. Officials from the San Diego Police Dept. also have confirmed the department’s Sex Crimes Unit has opened an investigation involving CYT. No criminal charges have been filed.

At least two former students have retained legal counsel and plan to sue the theater company for child sexual abuse.

“They want their perpetrators to be held accountable,” said Jessica Pride, a San Diego-based attorney representing two of the alleged victims. “They want CYT to take responsibility for what has happened to them and to provide them resources so they can begin to heal.”

In a statement, Janie Russell Cox, president of the theater company, said CYT is “deeply saddened to learn about the statements that have recently been made on social media involving former CYT students,” adding that the theater company takes the allegations “very seriously.”

“We are listening,” she said. “The safety of CYT students, staff and the community is our highest priority.”