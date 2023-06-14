EL CAJON, Calif. — An angry crowd gathered Tuesday to argue over LGBTQ rights at the Cajon Valley Union School District, only to find out that what they were ready to fight over was not on the agenda.

The divide started with school board member Anthony Carnevale calling three major youth organizations “a groomer cartel of nonprofits” after he says the organizations were trying to get between parents and their students.

“Their propaganda is posted in our libraries, our classrooms. They aggressively target teachers, librarians — in the name of LGBTQ rights, of course,” Carnevale said.

Teachers, parents and supporters of the LGBTQ community were outraged by the assertions; all the while, conservative community members were worried about a major change to sex ed classes.

The superintendent says they were fed bad information.

“When it became obvious that the concerns and the rumors that brought people here were false, and that the district actually is creating curriculum that’s inclusive and allowing parents that are concerned — about especially sexual health curriculum — to opt out, that’s it’s not something that is forced upon them, then people were like, we’re pleased with what the school district is doing,” Dr. David Miyashrio said to FOX 5.

Administrators are hoping the language can be toned down so that the board of education can get back to their regular business.

“That trustee made those statements, so that’s not misinformation. I think it was those statements, however, that did have our bargaining units question what was going on and want to show up and show their displeasure with that comment … If there are things to be fixed, let’s fix them without being overly inflammatory about how we fix them,” said James Miller, school board president.