EL CAJON, Calif. — The El Cajon Planning Commission voted unanimously to revoke a motel’s “approved status” that was recently tied to an alleged sexual assault.

In March, two registered sex offenders who were staying at the Motel 6 on Montrose Court were arrested for sexual assault involving a teen girl. One of the men was staying at the motel on a voucher meant to help those threatened by homelessness.

“I just want to let the commission know that the hotel is no longer accepting PATH vouchers,” said Jason Saccuzzo, the lawyer representing the owners of the El Cajon Motel 6.

Saccuzzo further told the planning commission the hotel “had no information whatsoever that the folks that were using these vouchers had just been released from jail.”

In addition to the planning commission voting to revoke the “approved status” of the motel, the commission also approved a list of action items the motel must complete within 30 days. Tasks included hiring 24/7 security at the motel and completing human trafficking training.

The motel will be allowed to operate for the time being under a conditional use permit, but will need to meet with the planning commission again within 90 days. The commission will then decide officially whether or not to allow the motel to operate within the city.

El Cajon police also spoke at the meeting, noting more than 350 calls for service at the property in the 12 months prior to the alleged assault.

“Ownership and management is listening very carefully to the comments here today and everything that we have heard, we have taken very seriously,” Saccuzzo said.