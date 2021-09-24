El Cajon residents invited to drop off unwanted bulk items for free disposal

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon residents can drop off unwanted items, from appliances to mattresses and furniture, for free disposal during a community event in October.

The City of El Cajon is holding a “Community Dump Day” at Wells Park, located at 1153 E. Madison Avenue, on Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested in the free disposal of furniture, appliances, tree limbs and more should be ready to show proof of residency, the city said.

No hazardous materials will be accepted, so don’t bring paints, oil, batteries or household/industrial chemicals. They’re also not accepting construction materials — concrete, brick, drywall and roofing material — or commercial vehicles.

The event is being held in partnership with EDCO.

Caltrans held a similar event for San Diego County residents at four locations on Sept. 18 in an effort to cut down on illegal dumping and highway debris while recognizing International Coastal Clean Up Day.