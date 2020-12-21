El Cajon rally to call for reopening of businesses, schools

EL CAJON, Calif. — A rally calling for the reopening of San Diego businesses and schools will be held Monday afternoon in El Cajon.

The City of El Cajon and Reopen San Diego will host the “All I Want For Christmas Is Freedom” rally at 3 p.m. in El Cajon Centennial Plaza on Civic Center Way.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee and Congressman-elect Darrell Issa are slated to be at the event.

The event comes after The Village, a restaurant in North Park, held an informational event Saturday for other small business owners to hear community members and lawyers speak about their rights.

“There’s power in numbers. But if nobody stands up, the politicians that are shutting the businesses down are going to keep doing the same thing,” Alondra Ruiz, owner of The Village, said.

Ruiz kept her plant-based fusion restaurant in North Park open for outdoor dining last week despite the regional stay-at-home order. She said after the whiplash San Diego County restaurants endured this week, she’s fighting back in a new way, by bringing small business owners together.

Gov. Gavin Newsom handed down the regional stay-at-home order that prohibits on-site dining earlier this month as hospitalizations throughout the Southern California region surged.

