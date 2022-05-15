EL CAJON, Calif. – Officers with the El Cajon Police Department are searching for a missing man, authorities said.

Police officials are currently looking in the 400 block of El Monte Road for missing 56-year-old Michael Levitan. The 56-year-old is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, tan shorts, and a green hat. His schnauzer-mix dog was also with him.

El Cajon Police say that Levitan is “mentally challenged.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to reach out to police by calling 911.