EL CAJON, Calif. — A 7-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was reported missing on Saturday.

El Cajon police officers asked the public to be on the lookout after the girl was last seen near South First Street and East Lexington Avenue. A helicopter helped officers search by air before the girl was found just before 9:15 p.m., police said.

No further details were released.

The juvenile has safely been located by Officers and reunited with family! Thank you. https://t.co/BVkQWuNMgW — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) December 6, 2020