EL CAJON, Calif. — The El Cajon Police Department has created a 35 minute film documenting the often frustrating issue of dealing with the homeless crisis and to answer the public’s question of why the cops aren’t doing more about it.

“Proposition 47 passed in 2014, and it reduced many of the felony crimes involving theft and drug use and drug possession, those types of things. It reduced those to misdemeanors, making them non-bookable offenses in the county of San Diego,” Chief of Police Mike Mouton told FOX 5. “So if somebody’s using methamphetamine right behind you right now, that’s not something we can take somebody to jail for. We have to write them a ticket and then hope they appear in court.”

Right away in the documentary it becomes abundantly clear just how many people living on the streets are drug addicted and/or selling, and doing so by choice.

When offered help they refuse. In fact, most nights, El Cajon’s shelter beds go unused.

“What I want people to know is what impact in the community these laws are having. In my professional opinion, in my 29 years in law-enforcement in this community, it’s having a negative impact on public safety. That’s the message I want to get out there,” said Chief Mouton.

As a region, San Diego has received and has spent millions upon millions of dollars on the homeless crisis. Most will tell you the biggest issue has to do with housing, but that, according to the El Cajon’s chief of police, is not what officers on the ground dealing with the issue everyday are seeing.

“There is no consequence for possession or using drugs anymore. I personally think, in my experience in public safety, I think there needs to be a consequence to make those people that refuse to get help to get help. This narrative that we keep hearing about that this is just a free housing issue, that might be true to some PhD in academia, but I can tell you that is not what the officers on the street are experiencing,” said Chief Mouton. “The homeless issues we are experiencing on the streets are directly related to mental health issues or substance abuse issues.”

You can watch the video on the El Cajon Police Department’s Facebook page.