EL CAJON, Calif. – A fire destroyed an empty mobile home Monday, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue.

Just before noon, flames could be seen inside the home at 410 S. 1st Street, which is located in the El Cajon Valley Mobile Home Park.

“Mobile home is completely gutted,” Heartland Fire Battalion Chief Tony Aliano said.

Aliano told FOX 5 that no one occupied the home for the past three months and that the home was a total loss.

The flames did not spread to any other homes and no injuries were reported.