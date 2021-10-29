El Cajon mayor helps save woman from dog attack: ‘One of the worst things I’ve ever seen’

EL CAJON, Calif. — A local mayor is calling for change to a policy that landed a dog back in his neighborhood following a gruesome attack on a senior-aged woman last month.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said he and his wife were doing yard work early Sept. 27 when they heard yelling. His wife started off down the road toward Granite Hills High School, where they thought some kids may have been fighting.

“She quickly yelled back to me, ‘It’s a person and she’s being attacked by a dog,'” Wells told FOX 5. “A 70-year-old woman had been dragged to the ground by a pit bull and it was ripping her arm and it was shaking its head, doing that thing that dogs do.”

It appeared the woman was trying to stop the pit bull from attacking a chihuahua, which she had scooped up and was holding in her arms, according to Wells. He, his wife and next-door neighbor quickly did what they could to stop the dog’s advances.

“She was screaming. It was just horrible, one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Wells said. “We punched and kicked the dog and got it to release the woman. Then I saw she was really hurt. The bite had gone down to the bone, the bone was broken. The artery was severed.”

Wells, who worked in psychiatry in emergency rooms for 15 years, took off his shirt, applied pressure and clamped off the artery until first responders got there. He said his wife was understandably shaken and concerned about the pit bull hurting someone else. He figured it would be euthanized.

“After about two weeks, the Humane Society returned the dog to the people and it’s back in our neighborhood, which is kind of frightening considering how many kids walk by that house everyday,” Wells said.

The pit bull was quarantined for 10 days then returned to the home on Granite Hills Drive, according to FOX 5 reporting partner San Diego Union-Tribune. The owners were served on Oct. 6 with a “Dangerous Dog” declaration by the Humane Society, which requires its owner to keep “BEWARE OF DOG” signs along her fence. The dog must be kept behind a gate and will need to be leashed and muzzled when out in public, among other requirements, the U-T reported.

Wells shared details of the gruesome attack and rescue with FOX 5 Friday morning in hopes of bringing attention to the policy that placed the dog back in his neighborhood.

“I was dumbfounded. Frankly, I think it’s a terrible policy and should be changed,” he said. “I love dogs, I have a dog that’s my best friend and I could not imagine putting him down. At the same time if he were to hurt somebody, I would say, ‘Hey buddy, you have to go. There’s something wrong with your brain.'”

Wells encouraged residents to contact the San Diego Humane Society about the policy. As for the woman, Wells believes she’ll survive but may have lasting issues resulting from the attack.

“She was pretty hurt, she probably had to have some reconstructive surgery done on her arm and I image she will lose some function on that arm,” he said.