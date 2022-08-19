WASHINGTON – A 34-year-old man from El Cajon accused of taking a photo inside the Senate parliamentarian’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol was found guilty by a jury Friday.

A jury found Erik Herrera guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the riot, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia. Herrera was charged and found guilty on a felony obstruction of an official charge, as well as four misdemeanor charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Herrera was one of the rioters who illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Fire Door and Senate Wing Door and was even photographed holding papers inside of the Senate parliamentarian’s office, prosecutors stated.

During the riot, Herrera wore a media badge which he later admitted on social media that he had purchased from Amazon, saying “I don’t have a monopoly on press badges. They’re on Amazon for like $8 … No special permission to buy.”

Following an investigation carried out by multiple government agencies, Herrera was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2021.

The El Cajon resident will be sentenced on Nov. 10 in Washington, D.C and faces a maximum of 20 years for the felony charge. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell, who presided over Herrera’s case, will determine the man’s sentence.

More than 850 individuals have been arrested since the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021 and the case remains open.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.