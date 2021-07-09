El Cajon man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in man’s death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An El Cajon man pleaded guilty Thursday to selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused another man’s death.

Olatunde James Temitope Akintonde, 23, is slated to be sentenced in September following his plea to a federal distribution of fentanyl charge in connection with the 2019 death of a 19-year-old Santee man identified only as S.J.G.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Akintonde admitted selling the victim two counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Messages between the two men indicated Akintonde warned the victim that he should only take one of the pills because they were “strong,” according to prosecutors.

S.J.G died at his home either the evening of Feb. 28, 2019 or the early morning hours of March 1, 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“The epidemic of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills poisoning our community has raised the stakes of drug dealing considerably,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “Dealers who ignore these risks and carry on with their deadly trade will be pursued and prosecuted.”

