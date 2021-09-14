El Cajon man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing 54-year-old

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing a 54-year-old man to death in El Cajon, authorities said.

Daniel Perez, 30, is in police custody for a separate assault and burglary, but he has been additionally charged with the Aug. 22 murder of Patrick Heard.

According to El Cajon police, they received information through Crime Stoppers tips that indicated Perez was a possible suspect in the homicide of Heard. Detectives investigated and concluded probable cause existed to seek additional charges of homicide against Perez.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 22, El Cajon patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Graves Avenue. Officers reportedly found Patrick Heard outside his apartment complex with a knife-inflicted wound to the throat. Heard was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say a brief altercation between the individuals happened before the assault. The incident is not believed to be gang-related and the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.