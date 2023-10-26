EL CAJON, Calif. — Five stolen vehicles were recovered and 10 arrests were made in a span of seven days with the help of license plate reading cameras in El Cajon.

Between Thursday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 25, the El Cajon Police Department said real-time alerts tipped off law enforcement multiple times. Here’s a breakdown of those incidents:

— Oct. 19: Police said they were alerted to a stolen 2014 BMW X5 around 12:45 p.m. They located the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Tedy Galvan Rocha of San Diego.

— Oct. 19: Officers were alerted to another stolen vehicle, a 2014 Mercedes sedan, around 1:45 p.m. The vehicle was found and five juveniles ran from the vehicle, ECPD explained. With the help of the sheriff’s helicopter unit, all five juveniles were arrested.

— Oct. 22: ECPD was alerted to a stolen 2000 Honda CRV around 1:45 p.m. A short time later, officers arrested the driver, who was identified as 38-year-old National City resident Lorenzo Escoto. Police said stolen mail was also found in the vehicle.

— Oct. 23: A license plate reading camera alerted authorities to a stolen 1994 Nissan Sentra at 9:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Ricardo Benavidez of El Cajon, was located and arrested near Jamacha and Lexington.

— Oct. 25: ECPD aid officers found a stolen 2017 Kia Rio in the area of 1500 E Main around 11:45 a.m. Two juveniles reportedly ran from the vehicle. They were later located with the help of the sheriff’s helicopter and were arrested.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the ECPD at (619) 579-3311. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477