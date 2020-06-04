El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee order citywide curfews

SAN DIEGO — Three cities in eastern San Diego County have ordered curfews effective Wednesday night.
El Cajon
The City of El Cajon has imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
La Mesa
The City of La Mesa has ordered a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The curfew will be in place each night through June 8.
Santee
The City of Santee extended its citywide curfew from 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Protesters in Santee were arrested for curfew violations after refusing to clear an intersection as a citywide curfew went into effect, authorities said Wednesday morning.