El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee order citywide curfews

A small group of protesters from a larger demonstration in Santee walks toward the sheriff’s department after curfew. Several people were arrested for violating the order at the end of the peaceful protest. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Three cities in eastern San Diego County have ordered curfews effective Wednesday night.

El Cajon

The City of El Cajon has imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The City has imposed a curfew effective tonight at 7pm until 5:30am tomorrow morning. This is to protect the El Cajon community from civil unrest and looting. To see the order and the list of exemptions, visit: https://t.co/IPkL0vbGe7 pic.twitter.com/ERS3HNAdC0 — City of El Cajon (@CityofElCajon) June 3, 2020

La Mesa

The City of La Mesa has ordered a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The curfew will be in place each night through June 8.

To clarify, this is a daily curfew: 7 PM through 5:30 AM each day through June 8. https://t.co/jWHFkdDgYM — City of La Mesa, CA (@LaMesaCA) June 3, 2020

Santee

The City of Santee extended its citywide curfew from 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Extended Curfew for City of Santee starting 7:45 pm tonight 6/3/20 until 6 am 6/4/20. For more info • https://t.co/eKD0TeCXxo pic.twitter.com/orkl9Fh50X — City of Santee (@CityofSantee) June 4, 2020

Protesters in Santee were arrested for curfew violations after refusing to clear an intersection as a citywide curfew went into effect, authorities said Wednesday morning.