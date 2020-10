EL CAJON, Calif. — A fire erupted Tuesday morning at a home in El Cajon, prompting neighbors to evacuate.

The fire was reported at a house near Markberry and Naran avenues.

Nearby residences were evacuated and streets in the area were closed, according to a tweet by El Cajon Police Department.

Heartland Fire and El Cajon police departments were at the scene.

@elcajonpolice and @heartlandfire are working a house fire in the area of Markerry and Naran Ave.! Nearby residences are being evacuated and the roadways are closed! Please avoid the area until further notice! pic.twitter.com/BKj2PE9Hzh — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) October 6, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.