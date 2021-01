EL CAJON (CNS) – At least one person died Saturday when a truck and a small sedan collided on an off-ramp from the Kumeyaay (8) Highway in El Cajon.

The crash was reported at 4:33 p.m. on the Greenfield Drive off-ramp from the 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP a cable television truck collided with the sedan.

The off-ramp was shut down for the investigation, the CHP said.