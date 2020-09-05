El Cajon braces for excessive heat, possible outages

EL CAJON, Calif. – A major heat wave is expected to hit San Diego County this week, bringing chances of possible power outages and fire danger.

An excessive heat warning and Red Flag Warning is expected to go into effect Saturday with temperatures in El Cajon expected to reach triple digits.

But the heat is good for business at Cookie Monster Ice Cream on North Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

“Higher percentage of people coming in the heat, in the warmer weather, definitely more so than like the colder gloomy days,” co-owner Christine Choi. said. “We are expecting a little bit of a rush.”

“It’s already miserably hot right now,” neighbor Shane Hennes said. “At least I got (air conditioning).”

But an ice cold drink or ice cream might be the best way to beat the heat this weekend instead of blasting your AC, according to SDG&E.

“Something that people can not do is crank the AC super, super high,” says SDG&E spokeswoman Sarah Prince said. “If you can as comfortably as possible set your AC to 78 degrees or higher. Pre-cool your home, close your blinds, make sure that the sunlight isn’t shining in and heating up your home.”

A statewide flex alert will go into effect this weekend. SDG&E says the high temperatures and high energy demands could lead to possible outages.

“I remember the power outage and I was pregnant was him,” neighbor Heather Daniels said. “It was scary I was scared because I didn’t really understand what was going on or if it was about the AC or what.”

For Hennes, the best thing he can do is conserve.

“Energy, you know, it costs money you know and everybody needs it,” he said. “So yeah, it’s a good thing to conserve.”

The Red Flag Warning is expected to expire on Sunday night. The excessive heat warning is expected to expire on Monday.