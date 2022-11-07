The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified.

Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple times and responding paramedics performed life saving measures, however, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.