Economic fallout of Russia-Ukraine crisis may be felt by San Diegans

SAN DIEGO – As tensions heat up overseas, economic chaos looms around the globe.

For the U.S., that could mean a hard drop in the stock market, flight restrictions and rising costs overall. The big consequence happening already is high prices at the pump.

“Right now, drivers in San Diego are paying $4.74 for a gallon of regular unleaded,” said Doug Shupe, an AAA spokesperson for Southern California Auto Club. “That is up 3 cents from a week ago it is up 12 cents from a month ago.”

“What happened today is a big development,” said University of San Diego professor Philip Gamaghelyan after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized Ukraine’s two eastern breakaway regions as independent Monday.

“So essentially, Russia created a pretext for moving forward into Ukrainian territory because they recognized part of Ukraine as independent,” he said. “Russia already today moved its military into these territories.”

This begs the question: has the invasion already begun? And will Russia invade all of Ukraine?

“That’s very hard to predict because as I mentioned this is unprecedented since 1945,” he said. “Since World War II, we did not have one country invading formally another country.”

Following the Kremlin’s move Monday, President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on the regions, which could become much stricter.

“To have a political effect on Russia, you need very serious sanctions,” Gamaghelyan said, “but very serious sanctions also mean a serious hit on the U.S. market and economy.”

If tensions continue, experts said gas prices could soar even higher for San Diegans.

“We could possibly see pump prices increase another 50 to 75 cents per gallon,” Shupe said.