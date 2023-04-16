SAN DIEGO — Delicious foods, live entertainment, craft vendors and an atmosphere that welcomes all — that’s what you can expect when strolling through 626 Night Market in San Diego this spring.

The famous Asian bazaar, which was named after the 626 area code region of San Gabriel Valley, started in northeast Los Angeles back in 2012. Due do its popularity, there are now seven different market locations that feed the masses.

The original location, known as 626 Arcadia, features more than 250 food, merchandise, crafts, artists, games, live concerts and entertainment attractions in an event that the market said “appeals to all ages with up to 100,000 attendees per three-day weekend.”

Though inspired by the iconic version in our neighboring county, the 626 Night Market in San Diego has been established as a mini version with three dozen local, street food chefs, merchandise and crafts vendors, according to the event website.

The event is held downtown at 1350 3rd Ave. There are three weekends left on the calendar for spring 2023. Those dates include April 29-30, May 13-14 and May 27-28. The event opens at 1 p.m. each day until 10 p.m.

Unlike some of the other locations, San Diegans can stroll through the Asian bazaar free of charge, but tickets are limited and still need to be reserved ahead of time.

Will you be swirling your chopsticks into a bed of garlic noodles or indulging in some mango sticky rice? Either way — check out this Asian marketplace while it lasts!