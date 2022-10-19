SAN DIEGO — MTS says they’ve got you covered if you want to take public transit to the Padres game or to any of the watch parties in the downtown area.

There are dozens of trolley stations with free park and ride lots. MTS says all you need to do is find a close one near you and hop on either the blue, green or orange line.

That is what our FOX 5 news crew did Wednesday morning.

We wanted to experience how quick and convenient it would be.

From the Old Town trolley station, the wait was no more than 10 minutes.

Our news crew arrived less then 10 minutes later to the Gaslamp Quarter.

MTS says prior to the Padres game, trolleys will run every 10 to 15 minutes to pick up riders.

After the game, the trains will come by approximately every seven minutes because MTS can, and will, add more trolleys to each line to expedite service.

No matter where you’re coming from, MTS wants you to know all three trolley lines have direct access to Petco Park.

“And right now, you also have the Mid-Coast extension (with transit centers in) Tecolote, Noble and if you’re coming from UTC, there’s also Balboa,” said Grecia Figueroa, MTS Public Relations Specialist. “Then just head to downtown. It’s going to be so easy and convenient but also, we want people to know how to plan ahead. Know your trolley stations, have your PRONTO app or card ready to go when you’re going to hop on board.”