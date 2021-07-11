Eastlake grad Marcelo Mayer drafted by Boston Red Sox

Eastlake High School graduate Marcelo Mayer was drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Welcome, Marcelo! pic.twitter.com/rmX5ptFTaC — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2021

Most draft projections had the 18-year-old shortstop going within the top five picks, and as high as No. 1.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound infielder is now the third player from Eastlake High to go in the first round of the MLB Draft, joining Keoni Cavaco, selected at No. 13 in 2019 by the Minnesota Twins, and Adrián González, the top pick in the 2000 draft.

In his senior season, Mayer posted a robust .392 batting average to go along with 14 home runs — one shy of the school record — and 45 RBIs.