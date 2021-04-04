Easter church service brings hope to many

SAN DIEGO – Easter Sunday is a sign of hope for many, especially this year as San Diego churches were finally able to host in-person services for the first Easter since 2019. Last year, it was mostly a virtual celebration during the shutdown.

“I just watched it online with my family, we had to stay quarantined and everything, so it was really sad not being around everyone,” said Lexi Vitangcol after mass at St. Joseph Cathedral, “It’s so beautiful to just come back this year and really be with everyone.”

Now, places of worship in San Diego can hold services indoors at 25 percent capacity.

Bishop Robert W. McElroy said despite social distancing and mask rules still being in place, there’s serious hope about this holiday.

“There’s a special joy to this Easter because of where we are as a society now facing the pandemic and moving toward a greater resurgence,” Bishop McElroy said.

Even though, he admits, there’s been a sense of joy doing outdoor services in sunny San Diego.

“That’s been a beautiful experience outside, many of our parish communities are staying outside for their big mass because their communities want to do that, partly for health affairs, but partly there’s kind of a familial part to this celebration of mass outdoors,” he said.