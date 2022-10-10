SAN DIEGO — The eastbound Interstate 8 connector to both northbound and southbound Interstate State Route 125 will be closed Monday night from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for electrical work, according to Caltrans.

As maintenance crews work, motorists will be detoured to Grossmont Center Drive/La Mesa Boulevard, where they will turn right. From there, motorist will turn left onto Grossmont Boulevard to northbound or southbound SR-125.

Drivers can monitor traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, by checking the Caltrans Travel Alert QuickMap.

For updates related to transportation in San Diego, Caltrans has encouraged motorists to follow the department on Twitter at the handle @SDCaltrans.