SAN DIEGO — A woman was injured during a head-on collision in East County on Tuesday, said the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., an 83-year-old woman was driving a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on Mission Gorge Road and approached the intersection with Mission Vista Drive.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic eastbound on Mission Gorge Road and started to make a left turn onto Mission Vista Drive. Authorities say the driver of the Honda turned in front of Ford, which led to a head-on collision.

According to police, both drivers said they each had a green light. The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital and officials say she suffered a fractured left femur, fractured right ankle and sternum.

The fault of the accident was undetermined by authorities, but they say alcohol was not a factor.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.