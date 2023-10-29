EL CAJON, Calif. — Two teenagers were killed in an overnight shooting in El Cajon, authorities confirmed.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, a series of calls came in around 11:57 p.m. Saturday reporting a loud house party and multiple gunshots in the 700 block of Mahogany Drive.

Responding officers witnessed numerous people fleeing from the area. After further investigation, ECPD said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, were found critically wounded.

One of the victims was found in the street and the other was found in the front yard of a residence. Despite medical attention, police said both victims succumbed to their injuries after being transported to local hospitals.

Detectives conducting the investigation discovered that the incident occurred during a large house party hosted at a short-term rental property on Mahogany Drive.

According to ECPD, preliminary findings indicate that both victims were targeted outside the residence, where they were confronted and subsequently shot by an assailant.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, eventually escaping in a nearby vehicle. It is suspected the attack was gang-related, police said.

ECPD said officers are currently working an investigation in the area of E Washington Avenue and Mahogany Drive. E Washington is closed in both directions at Dehesa/Granite Hills and Waterloo. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the ECPD at (619) 579-3311, or Crime Stoppers at (888)-580-8477. Online tips can be given at sdcrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.