Police are searching for a man suspected of a deadly stabbing at a La Mesa trolley station. (La Mesa Police Department)

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing at a trolley station on Thursday, La Mesa police announced.

According to the department, Steven Calhoun, a 39-year-old San Diego resident, was arrested on suspicion of murder Saturday morning in connection to the stabbing at the 70th Street Trolley Station.

Police were alerted to the incident at 8:40 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call of a man down at the station on 7255 Alvarado Rd, LMPD said. Officers arrived on scene to discover the victim, a 47-year-old man, with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The victim was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, LMPD Homicide detectives learned that the victim and the suspect got into an altercation at the trolley station that led to the stabbing.

The suspect had left the scene on foot, walking westbound on Alvarado Road following the altercation, according to LMPD.

The nature of the altercation is not known at this time. However, authorities do not believe it was a random act of violence.

The department worked with San Diego police and the Metropolitan Transit System to locate the person of interest. About 24 hours later, Calhoun was identified as the suspect and was detained in downtown on Saturday shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to LMPD.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-570-8477.