EL CAJON, Calif. — Shots rang out at an apartment complex in El Cajon Saturday afternoon, prompting a response from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities told FOX 5 the incident occurred on the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court around 12:43 p.m.

When deputies arrived, two people — a man and a woman of unknown age — were found with gunshot wounds.

SDSO said the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There does not appear to be any outstanding suspects at this time, according to authorities. No further details are presently available.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime stoppers at (619) 235-8477.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.