DULZURA, Calif. — A residential fire broke out at a East County house Sunday night, after the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said residents reported gunshots heard in the home.

The SDSO was first alerted to issues within the home on Bee Canyon Road in Dulzura at 4:53 p.m., when deputies responded to a potential disturbance at the address.

According to the office, the deputies left the scene in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, after the subject told law enforcement that they were in possession of a firearm.

Around 8:15 p.m., the SDSO received another call from neighbors saying that they heard some gunshots coming from the home and that the structure was now on fire.

The home has been completely engulfed in flames, according to SDSO.

As of 10:40 p.m., authorities are currently attempting to locate the subject from the disturbance call using a helicopter, however, they said that deputies cannot yet return to the scene for concerns about officer safety.

At this time, law enforcement does not believe that anyone else is inside the structure.

A description of the subject has not been released by the SDSO at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.