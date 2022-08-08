LAKESIDE, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized after a crash late Sunday night in East County that occurred when a man suspected of driving under the influence drove the wrong way and collided with another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. when a 51-year-old man driving a Toyota 4Runner made a U-turn at the intersection of State Route 67 and Mapleview Street in Lakeside, he then began driving south in the northbound lanes of SR-67, CHP Public Information Officer Travis Garrow said in a news release.

A short time later, the 4Runner collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on SR-67. There were three people inside the the Highlander at the time of the crash, CHP said.

The 23-year-old driver of the Highlander and the 29-year-old rear passenger were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries, Garrow said. The 18-year-old front passenger was transported to Scripps Mercy hospital with major injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the 4Runner was also transported to Sharp Memorial and is expected to be taken into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI once he is released from the hospital’s care, according to Garrow.

The name of the man driving the 4Runner has not yet been released by officials.