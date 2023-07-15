An evacuation order was in effect for an area in Poway Friday, July 14, 2023 due to a gas leak. (KSWB)

POWAY, Calif. — Repairs have been completed on a gas pipeline that leaked on Friday, prompting evacuations in Poway.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked to close the leak, which began shortly after noon at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Holland Road, for about three hours.

Evacuations were announced by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in a tweet, covering Glenoak Road to Eisenhower Court from north to south, as well as Taunt Road to Crossrock Road from east to west.

Crews were able to get the leak under control by 3:26 p.m., the utilities company said on Friday. All evacuations were subsequently lifted.

However, repairs continued into Saturday, with crews wrapping up at 2 p.m. According to SDG&E, field representatives have begun going door to door to restore gas service to its customers in the neighborhood.

The utility company advises customers in the area to refrain from turning on their own gas line prior to when an SDG&E official is able to do it for you as they continue to finalize repairs.

SDG&E says additional updates will be sent as soon as they become available.