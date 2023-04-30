Crews battling a blaze at a home in Ramona on Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023. (Courtesy of Cal Fire)

SAN DIEGO — A fire in Ramona Sunday evening completely destroyed a thousand square-foot home, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews were alerted of the blaze in the 900 block of Main Street at 4:42 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire Captain Brent Pascua said. By the time Cal Fire arrived on scene, the home was fully involved in flames.

The fire was knocked down by crews at 5:05 p.m., Cal Fire said.

According to Pascua, the home is at a total loss, with reported damage costing at least $100,000. The final estimate has not yet been determined.

None of the three adult occupants were inside when the fire broke out, however, all have been displaced. Pascua said Red Cross will be assisting the residents.

There were no reported injuries to anyone who lived in the home or fire personnel.

This comes a little over a week after crews battled several fires in area — some of which were sparked by high temperatures coupled with vegetation growth after this year’s historic winter storms.

Two of these fires in Eastern San Diego County broke out in homes, killing multiple people. The exact cause of those incidents are still under investigation.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire Sunday evening.

San Diego officials are urging residents to prepare for the event of a fire.

“Check your smoke detectors — make sure you have them, make sure the batteries are working well,” Pascua told FOX 5 last week. “Make sure you have a plan with your family in case there is a fire, does everyone have an escape route and what is that.”