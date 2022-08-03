EL CAJON, Calif. — Officers arrested a man suspected of stabbing someone during an argument on an East County trolley platform last weekend, police said.

The attack happened last Saturday around 9:15 p.m., as the victim and his girlfriend stood at the Marshall Avenue trolley stop in El Cajon, according to the city’s police department. One man “confronted” the other and an argument broke out, but officials didn’t specify if the two knew each another previously.

At some point in the argument, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim “repeatedly” in the head and arm, according to El Cajon Police Lt. Randy Soulard. The attacker ran off before officers arrived.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and eventually released, according to Soulard.

Investigators used surveillance video from the stabbing and worked with authorities at the La Mesa Police Department to identify a suspect.

Some time later, officers tracked down and arrested Joshua Lee Martinez, an El Cajon resident, Soulard said. “A knife was discovered in Martinez’s possession, however it at this time it is unknown if the knife is the same weapon used during the stabbing,” the lieutenant wrote.

Police say Martinez is a convicted felon with “an extensive violent criminal history” including arrests on suspicion of weapons charges, domestic violence, robbery, assault and gang-related offenses.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the attacks to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.