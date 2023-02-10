SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East County on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred in the Lake Murray neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man was driving westbound on 8700 Mission Gorge Rd. in a Toyota Prius when an unidentified male pedestrian was walking in the roadway in an extremely dark area.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was struck by the Toyota and suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Police no not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.