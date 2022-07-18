SAN DIEGO – Three orphaned black bear cubs have been taken to the San Diego Human Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation, officials announced Monday.

The cubs were discovered in the San Bernadino Mountains and the Lake Arrowhead area by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Two of the cubs rescued from San Bernadino are just five months old and were orphaned when their mother was killed by a civilian after she attempted to break into a cabin in Valley of the Falls. The cub found near Lake Arrowhead is believed to have been orphaned after its mother was hit by a car.

Over the coming months, the cubs will be provided with resources and care needed to grow before eventually being released back into the wild.

“Typically, the cubs would stay with their mother for about two years,” Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, said in a news release. “Cubs can be weaned at six to eight months but remain with their mother to learn to hunt and forage. Without their mother to protect them, young cubs of this size can be predated by other bears, mountain lions, coyotes and other predators.”

The cubs will be kept in the large outdoor enclosure that gives the bears access to trees, shrubs, and other elements they would still experience if they were out in nature, all while also getting regular care and stable assistance.

San Diego Humane Society officials say that more than 13,000 animals are brought in each year for care and treatment. For more information on the Ramona Wildlife Center and the mission of the San Diego Humane Society, click here.