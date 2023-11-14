EL CAJON, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a shooting in unincorporated El Cajon Monday night that left one person in critical condition.

Around 9:56 p.m., authorities received a multiple calls reporting the shooting in the 400 block of East Bradley, SDSO said. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered one victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to SDSO, they remain in critical condition. Their identity has not been disclosed by law enforcement.

At this time, deputies do not have a description of a possible suspect in the case.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing at this time. SDSO is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.