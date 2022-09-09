SAN DIEGO — Classes were canceled Friday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District, due to high winds from Tropical Storm Kay, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The decision to close the schools was due to high winds making travel to and from campuses difficult, especially for school buses, due to their high profile, SDCOE Chief of Staff Music Watson said in a news release.

So far, the Mountain Empire district, which is made of several schools in rural East County, is the only district in San Diego County to have classes canceled due to Tropical Storm Kay.

San Diego County’s mountain areas are expected to experience the most extreme of the weather conditions as the storm makes it’s way north.

Sandbags are available from both the City of San Diego and the County of San Diego.