RAMONA, Calif. — The victim in a shooting on State Route 78 through Ramona earlier this week was identified by authorities on Friday.

Angel Jauregui, a 35-year-old Ramona resident, was named by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as the decedent in the incident.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area near the intersection of SR-78 and Haverford Road. According to SDSO, responding deputies located a red Ford F150 at the scene and Jauregui with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported Jauregui to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, according to SDSO. No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Homicide investigators remained on the scene for hours Wednesday. Evidence markers were seen surrounding the Ford truck where shell casings were seen on the road, FOX 5 confirmed while authorities were gathering on-scene information.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those that would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.