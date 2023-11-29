SAN DIEGO — The streets of La Mesa will soon have another set of eyes on them. Technology that will read license plates are coming to town.

The La Mesa City Council Tuesday night gave the green light to purchase 20 license plate camera readers.

Cities like San Diego, El Cajon, National City and Chula Vista have also done the same recently.

Some residents say they are concerned about potential privacy violations, however, La Mesa’s police chief said the department will focus on using the technology to solve vehicle thefts and only in some cases will it help them solve other crimes.

“We do not intend to share across state lines, with the City of La Mesa, all our information will be shared within the state of California only. We also will be in compliance with Senate Bill 54, a provision that does not allow us to share with ICE or any immigration agencies,” said Police Chief Ray Sweeney, as he addressed the council at the meeting.

The license plate readers will be operated through a company called Flock Safety. La Mesa agreed to pay $124,000 for a two-year contract.

According to the company behind the technology, it focuses on license plate recognition. It can gather evidence and facts about vehicles, not people, and alert police of wanted vehicles.

Flock Safety is not facial recognition and won’t be used for traffic enforcement, according to La Mesa police officials. In addition, the data will automatically delete every 30 days, according to company representatives.

The timeline of when the system will be installed is not yet known.