First responders to the shooting in Lemon Grove Saturday night that left one injured and in unknown condition. (OnScene.TV)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A shooting in East County Saturday night has left one injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were alerted to the shooting after a call came in at 9:46 p.m. Responders arrived to the scene near the intersection of San Miguel Avenue and the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, discovering the male victim in his car.

SDSO Lt. Scott Roller confirmed to FOX 5 that the victim was driving his car when he was shot at, prompting him to crash the car. There is no information on what the victim crashed into.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries, according to the SDSO. It is not known if they are life-threatening.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting, Roller told FOX 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.