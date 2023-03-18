First responders to the shooting in Lemon Grove Saturday night that left one injured and in unknown condition. (OnScene.TV)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A shooting in East County Saturday night has left one dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were alerted to the shooting after a call came in at 9:46 p.m. Responders arrived to the scene near the intersection of San Miguel Avenue and the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, discovering the 39-year-old male victim unconscious in his car.

As deputies were taking the man out of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s office said that they noticed gunshot wounds to his upper leg and lower torso, the department said in a release shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld by authorities at this time.

SDSO Lt. Scott Roller confirmed to FOX 5 that the victim was driving his car when he was shot at, prompting him to crash the car. There is no information on what the victim crashed into.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident. They believe the shooting was an isolated attack.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting. The motivation and other circumstances are also under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 888-580-8477.