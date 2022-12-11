SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain didn’t stop a steady flow of visitors in Julian Sunday. With snow anticipated overnight, even more, visitors are expected to travel to Julian to enjoy the snow.

Many visitors said the rainy weather makes them get into the holiday spirit and they were looking forward to being in Julian with the rainy weather, but are also looking forward to the potential snow Monday.

With the anticipation of snow, local stores are preparing for an influx of visitors in Julian Monday.

Alex Dunstan, owner of Quinn’s Knives, in Julian said the expected snow will bring in more visitors, which is always good for the town.

Local stores, such as Jack’s Grocery Store, are already stocked with sleds, jackets and gloves, just in case. But, stores do not sell snow chains and residents recommend visitors have them available in their cars if needed.

Officials have not yet announced if chains are required in Julian, but that could change at any moment with the weather.

Caltrans is recommending drivers carry chains.

“A cold storm is expected, with precipitation and gusty winds throughout the state,” Caltrans’ website reads Sunday. “In the higher elevations, heavy mountain snow is anticipated through the weekend; carry chains.”