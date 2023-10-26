SANTEE, Calif. — An elderly woman who was killed in a fire that broke out in a Santee home earlier this month has been identified.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 80-year-old Donna Mathews was pulled from her burning home on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Santee Fire Department responded to the scene in the 10000 block of Ashdale Lane and forced entrance into the home. Mathews was located by firefighters and removed from the residence.

Mathews was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center where her death was pronounced, the medical examiner’s office confirmed. Her cause of death was listed as “inhalation of products of combustion.”

One other resident was reported to be home at the time of the fire but was able to exit the structure safely.

The Santee Fire Department said one firefighter was moderately injured.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit were sent to the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. No further information on what may have caused the fire has been released at this time.