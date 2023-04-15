EL CAJON, Calif. — The City of El Cajon held its second town hall on efforts to address homelessness out of the four public meetings scheduled.

These town halls, according to the city, are an opportunity for El Cajon officials to receive input from residents on solutions to the growing crisis.

“We are always looking for ideas,” El Cajon City Councilmember Gary Kendrick said at the meeting. “Maybe there is something we didn’t think about.”

This comes after city officials received pushback from residents on their hotel voucher programs, following the arrest of two men staying in a hotel through a El Cajon’s voucher program for parolees last month in an investigation into an alleged molestation at a Motel 6.

While the two individuals were not utilizing vouchers designed to assist those experiencing homelessness, residents have nonetheless voiced concern about these programs contributing to crime in the area.

During the town hall, the city officials present laid out two goals for addressing homelessness in a presentation: permanent housing and upholding the integrity of neighborhoods.

“I think this is something we need to do to all get on the same page as a community,” said Ivan Andujar, acting CEO of the nonprofit East County Transitional Living Center, said to FOX 5.

El Cajon officials listed and highlighted their programs that supported these objectives, including the expansion of permanent housing, outreach and emergency shelters.

But some present expressed concern over how difficult it remains for many unhoused individuals to access these services in the city.

“I’ve tried lots of different avenues, to find help and I’m trying to see if there is something here that can help her,” resident Micky Davis, who has a family member that has been living on the streets for about 16 years, said to FOX 5.

Davis said that she wanted to hear about the City of El Cajon’s homelessness initiatives that could help her loved one.

“I’d like to know what is available other than what the same talking points … all this time,” she said.

The city was spoke candidly about the limitations they face, such as financial, jurisdiction, law enforcement and politics.

“Some of the things that are being proposed directly impact our ability to deal with homelessness … (they’re) really kind of off the wall,” Vince DiMaggio, El Cajon Assistant City Manager, for the city of El Cajon. “They make our job very very difficult.”

Following the city’s presentation, those present gathered in groups to discuss what services could fit the individual needs of people experiencing homelessness.

Davis spoke about how she is specifically looking for mental health help for her loved one.

“There should be some alternate type of program — or person, or people, or group of people — that is going to be able to help those individuals that need that extra protection,” she said.

“As a community, we have to have the same mindset to help those people get into program and save their lives,” Andujar stated to FOX 5.

The City of El Cajon will have two more town halls this month. The next will be on April 26 at Wells Park, with the final one taking place on May 4 at Bostonia Recreation Center.