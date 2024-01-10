SAN DIEGO — Two environmental conservation groups are suing the county to halt the development of a proposed 26-acre sports complex in Alpine, alleging that the space would cause irreparable harm to native flora and fauna.

The lawsuit filed last week by the Cleveland National Forest Foundation and California Native Plant Society argues the county failed to account for how habitats of the endangered Quino checkerspot butterfly, Western spadefoot toad, and the pallid bat would be harmed by of the proposed recreational space in its approval.

The groups also allege that the project’s Environmental Impact does not adequately address potential wildfire risks, traffic safety and effects on biological resources.

“This project would do direct harm to the unusually fragile biological resources of this unique area,” Jana Clark-Sanders, president of the Cleveland National Forest Foundation, said in a release. “Building the project here would put the communities around the national forest, and the array of imperiled plants and animals within it, at risk of the negative impacts that come from sprawl.”

The complex was one component of a $45.5 million, 98-acre park proposed by the county to be placed on next to the Cleveland National Forest, next to Wright’s Field Ecological Preserve. It was set to become the first county-managed park in Alpine.

According to the county, the recreational area in the park would include features like a baseball field, playgrounds, an equestrian staging area and picnic spaces. The remainder of the land would be dedicated as an open-nature preserve.

On Dec. 6, the project passed its final hurdle before breaking ground in spring 2024, with the County Board of Supervisors approving the environmental review documents.

The lawsuit challenges this approval, arguing that the county failed to consider alternative versions of the project — like the creation of a “passive” park for things like hiking — that would have minimized impacts to the environment.

“Of the thousands of public comments and inputs received, the majority consistently expressed opposition to the sports complex design in favor of nature-based activities at this location,” Alpine resident, Julie Simper, said in a release. “We need to find a solution that will respect this sensitive natural area and enhance our rural community, instead of overwhelming it.”

FOX 5 reached out to the county for comment on the lawsuit, but did not receive a response before publication.