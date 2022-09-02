TECATE, Calif. – A large brush fire near the U.S.-Mexico border has temporarily closed down three United States Postal Service post offices, officials announced Friday.

The Tecate, Potrero, and Dulzura post offices will be shut down due to road closures and evacuations in the area, USPS representatives said in a release. All customers who use these locations will have their mail forwarded to nearby post offices in the meantime.

Residents who pick up their mail from the Tecate Post Office or the Potrero Post Office will temporarily pick up their mail at the Pine Valley Post Office, located at 28858 Old Highway 80. Hours for pick up are 8:30 a.m. to noon & 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those who typically get their mail from the Dulzura Post Office will have their mail forwarded to the Jamul Post Office, located at 13961 Campo Road. The Jamul Post Office is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The post office is also open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

A valid photo ID will be required in order to receive any items held at the Pine Valley Post Office and the Jamul Post Office.

The Border 32 fire broke out Wednesday and has triggered the evacuation of more than 1,500 residents. As of late Thursday evening, the fire had burned 4,438 acres and was 14% contained, Cal Fire San Diego said.