LAKESIDE, Calif. — Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting last month in Lakeside that left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The shooting happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in his lower back, Sgt. Colin Hebeler said in a news release.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said there was an argument between two groups of people before the shooting.

The victim and his two teenage companions were reportedly confronted by a group of four people — a 17-year-old boy and three adults identified as Carley Lucille Morales, 25, Stephen Jerewane Driver, 39, and Edward Carl Davis, 25.

The argument escalated to a physical confrontation before Davis allegedly retrieved a pistol from Morales and Driver, chasing the three teenagers and shooting three rounds at them, with one bullet hitting the 16-year-old victim in the back, Hebeler stated.

All four suspects left the scene after the shooting.

Deputies with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Davis and Morales at a hotel near downtown San Diego on Nov.19, the sheriff’s department said.

Detectives learned that Driver had left California after the shooting, Hebeler said. He was located in Bedford, Ohio and was arrested on Nov. 23 by U.S. Marshals.

On Dec. 8, the 17-year-old suspect was located in the area near the shooting and was taken into custody by deputies and booked into juvenile hall. His identity was not released by officials because he is a minor.

Jail records show Davis was booked into George Bailey Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted first degree murder, child cruelty and other charges. Authorities did not clarify what charges the other three suspects were facing.

There are no outstanding suspects related to the shooting and the case has been submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office for prosecution, according to Hebeler.

The 16-year-old boy is still recovering from his gunshot wound, but he is expected to survive, the news release said.