SAN DIEGO – One person was shot late Friday night in San Diego’s Rolando Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, the victim, a 45-year-old male, was hanging out with a group of people in the 3500 block of College Avenue when a dark Chevrolet El Camino drove by and parked at a nearby street. Police say two male suspects stepped out of the vehicle and approached the group.

A brief argument ensued between the two parties and several gunshots were fired by the two men. The 45-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two unidentified suspects fled the scene heading northbound on Frontage Road.

Detectives with San Diego Police’s Gang Unit are investigating at this time.